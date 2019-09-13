Union Pacific Com (UNP) Stake Has Raised by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc; Retrophin (RTRX) Stake Has Boosted by Perceptive Advisors Llc

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 30,393 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, up from 28,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $171.82. About 648,165 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 717,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.77 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.79 million, up from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 79,782 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold RTRX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Com accumulated 4,502 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Israel-based Sphera Funds Management Limited has invested 1.46% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Group Inc holds 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 26,329 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 454,192 shares. Great Point Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 3,493 shares or 0% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Swiss Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 69,400 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1.15 million shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 2.14 million shares.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 174,729 shares to 970,997 shares, valued at $49.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitae Corp by 828,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $557.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 7,433 shares to 8,811 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crane Co Com (NYSE:CR) by 4,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ).