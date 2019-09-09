Union Pacific Com (UNP) Shareholder Girard Partners LTD Has Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose; Bellecapital International LTD Decreased Its Cognex (CGNX) Position by $564,000

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 50,687 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, down from 52,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 1.43M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 11,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 57,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 68,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 446,875 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 1.39 million shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset invested in 0.06% or 1,779 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 1.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 99,104 were reported by Twin Tree Management Lp. Meeder Asset holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 68,556 shares. Private Cap Incorporated has invested 2.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Advsrs Lp invested in 0.18% or 544,849 shares. Aldebaran Inc stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 55,332 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Co. First Amer Financial Bank accumulated 47,892 shares. 3,083 were reported by U S Global. Quantitative Invest Limited invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bryn Mawr Trust owns 43,409 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,175 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.48% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 57,544 shares to 110,307 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 1,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,717 shares to 13,875 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 45,400 shares. 132,366 are owned by Jennison Ltd Co. Invesco Ltd stated it has 1.34 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking has 0.03% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 138,444 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 52,371 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Welch & Forbes Ltd Company stated it has 369,849 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 5,700 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). First Republic Inv Management reported 5,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marsico Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 103,768 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 26,156 shares. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 37,390 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $34.14M for 56.30 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.