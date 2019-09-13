Union Pacific Com (UNP) Share Value Rose While Crestwood Advisors Cut by $3.26 Million Its Position; Hollyfrontier (Call) (HFC) Shareholder Citigroup Has Decreased Holding by $386,400 as Share Value Rose

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 19,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 99,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83 million, down from 118,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $171.15. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (Call) (HFC) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 1.00 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 17,216 shares to 363,732 shares, valued at $17.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 6,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Rail Volumes Still Sluggish – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.61 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Assetmark Inc has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 0.21% or 6.42 million shares. Zwj Counsel reported 3,509 shares. Marietta Ltd reported 18,526 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd holds 10,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd has 113,715 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Incorporated owns 153,099 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Fragasso Gp Inc reported 1,326 shares. Patten Group Inc Inc stated it has 2,130 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,267 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nordea Management has 117,280 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 6,818 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc owns 11,477 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (Put) (NYSE:ESS) by 33,600 shares to 78,600 shares, valued at $22.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rh by 132,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $223.83 million for 9.44 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 37,526 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 27,000 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 2.56M shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 5,402 shares. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 58,254 shares. Korea Corporation has 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 94,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 33,537 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 950 are owned by First Manhattan Company. Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 7,549 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 741,164 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 32,102 shares. 90,817 are held by Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 27 shares stake. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 198 shares.