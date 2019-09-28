Union Pacific Com (UNP) Market Value Rose While Crestwood Advisors Has Lowered by $3.26 Million Its Holding; Park Avenue Securities Has Increased Stake in Facebook Cl A (FB) by $925,049 as Share Value Rose

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 4,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 19,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 14,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Facebook asks European users which news sources they trust; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 23/05/2018 – Adext AMaaS: The First & Only Transparent Self-Service Artificial Intelligence Outperforming Humans at Google AdWords + Facebook Ads; 03/05/2018 – Facebook scandal opens door on new data venture; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized in an interview with Recode for the privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica that has rocked his company; 18/03/2018 – Facebook reviewing whether misused data still in hands of political consultant; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 09/05/2018 – After Facebook, Sweden set for more data centre deals -Vattenfall; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them It’s hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 05/04/2018 – Tobacco products are promoted across Facebook, Stanford University researchers found

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 19,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 99,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, down from 118,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Invest Assocs Inc accumulated 0.24% or 39,850 shares. Investec Asset holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.18 million shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 36,706 shares. The New York-based United Asset Strategies has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% or 345,050 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt stated it has 9.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Long Island Limited Liability invested 3.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 15,755 shares. Wealthquest owns 1,746 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Element Capital Limited reported 89,473 shares. Peddock Cap Limited Liability holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,172 shares. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $894.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,063 shares to 3,142 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf by 366,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Natl Commercial Bank In holds 0.38% or 44,722 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Prtn holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9,506 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 141,255 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company Ny invested in 1.74% or 201,076 shares. 2,946 are owned by Halsey Assoc Inc Ct. Legacy Private Trust Company has 55,217 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,408 shares. 1,200 are owned by Dt Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Guyasuta Advsr Inc reported 11,199 shares. 15,565 were reported by Savant Cap Lc. 101,241 are owned by Bokf Na. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt reported 25,166 shares. Renaissance Group Incorporated Lc holds 1.24% or 180,525 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.71% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 20,794 shares to 61,513 shares, valued at $28.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 6,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).