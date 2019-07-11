Union Pacific Com (UNP) Market Value Rose While Crestwood Advisors Has Increased Holding; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Upped Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Position by $383,250 as Shares Declined

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,835 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87 million, up from 115,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $171.4. About 1.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 26,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 2.41M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – 36AK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 32XF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – 17LL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – 58GZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon, Under Investor Pressure, Posts 9% Revenue Growth; 15/03/2018 – 68NX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset Strategy View®; 03/05/2018 – INSITE 2018 Announces Its Conference Agenda; Convenes Leading Experts, Thinkers and Business Leaders

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 615 shares. Kentucky-based Hl Financial Serv Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Enterprise reported 408 shares. 52,127 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Conning holds 20,608 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman invested in 0.06% or 4,617 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc accumulated 6,910 shares. Nomura Hldg Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Deutsche Bancshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 3.06M shares. Markston Interest Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.46% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Veritable LP holds 34,461 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership stated it has 1.33% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). American Natl Registered Advisor Inc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt has 0.16% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 76,623 shares to 704,556 shares, valued at $45.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 17,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,652 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).