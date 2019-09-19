Union Pacific Com (UNP) Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Increased Holding; As New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) Share Value Rose, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Lowered by $933,120 Its Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 30,393 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, up from 28,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $167.26. About 1.29 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 29,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 5.18M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.09M, down from 5.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 540,569 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 30/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that Redfield made a higher salary figure than his boss, HHS Secretary Alex Azar; 03/05/2018 – NYT SAYS IT’S RETAINING POST-ELECTION DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Denies Claims Recently Made by the NY Times, the Guardian and Channel 4 News; 22/05/2018 – Evgeny Freidman, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, has agreed to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors, The New York Times reported; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tillerson takes swipe at Trump in grad speech; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 09/04/2018 – WDTN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, Th…; 10/04/2018 – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally approved the FBI raids on Trump’s personal lawyer, The New York Times reports; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunrun Inc Com by 39,954 shares to 81,813 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Com New by 98,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Arco Platform Ltd Com Usd0.00005 Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd has 1.13% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Huntington Bancshares reported 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 37,538 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 73 shares. Oz Lp has 5.07M shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.50 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 84,083 shares. Waverton Management Limited owns 24,605 shares. Ls Inv Ltd has 10,715 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 17,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management holds 1.58M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Limited Co owns 1.52M shares or 7.86% of their US portfolio. 98,567 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Moreover, Profund Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 65.52 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 143,827 are owned by Paloma Prns Mgmt Comm. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.25% or 7,440 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc holds 1.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 50,091 shares. Colony Ltd Com reported 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jones Lllp holds 32,535 shares. Telos Cap has invested 0.73% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 469,467 shares or 0% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8,738 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 42,100 shares. Apriem Advsr owns 2,846 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Limited accumulated 306 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc holds 12,025 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Management owns 370 shares. Grimes Inc holds 61,688 shares.

