Union Pacific Co (UNP) Market Valuation Rose While Swedbank Lowered Its Holding by $672,342; Marathon Asset Management Llp Boosted Harley Davidson (HOG) Holding

Swedbank decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co (UNP) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 4,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 705,216 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.91M, down from 709,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Union Pacific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $169.6. About 1.98 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 9,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.67M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 1.71M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Harley-Davidson Financial Svcs’ Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A-‘; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Harley Davidson Auto Loan Abs From 2016; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON REITERATES 2018 MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harley-Davidson’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q EPS $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson backs forecast, investors see signs of recovery; 16/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Take up stalled self-driving car bill, automakers urge US Senate; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Posts $47.6M 1Q Costs Related to Manufacturing Optimization; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.06M shares to 6.01M shares, valued at $273.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 93,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Google Inc.

