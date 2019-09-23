Union Pacific (Call) (UNP) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Kirr Marbach & Company Cut Its Position by $445,013 as Stock Value Declined

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Call) (UNP) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 709,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211.32M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $166.24. About 1.23 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 149,296 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.03M, down from 153,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $113.76. About 1.19M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 25.62 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.