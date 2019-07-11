Union Pacific (Call) (UNP) Share Value Rose While Capital Fund Management Sa Lowered by $9.62 Million Its Position; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Value Rose, Holder Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 115,847 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Call) (UNP) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 57,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,900 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 81,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $171.82. About 849,579 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 473,507 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 73,413 shares. 9,000 were reported by Blair William Il. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd invested in 11,000 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 1.31% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Guggenheim Cap invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 25,648 are owned by Utd Automobile Association. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.02% or 10,651 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 66,366 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,539 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.1% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bogle Invest Management LP De stated it has 0.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Renaissance Technology Lc owns 169,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 12,385 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.57B for 19.09 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 11,433 shares to 91,276 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (Put) (XLE) by 102,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).