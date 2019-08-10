Union Pac (UNP) Stock Value Rose While Greenwood Capital Associates Has Trimmed Its Position; Mountain Lake Investment Management Cut Viasat (VSAT) Holding by $770,000

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 14,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 37,577 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 52,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video)

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 1.02M shares traded or 75.31% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf by 80,605 shares to 205,885 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corporation.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 17.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal reported 111,342 shares. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pecaut And holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 20,806 shares. Comm Bank & Trust holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 562,149 shares. Barbara Oil Communications has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Malaga Cove Limited Company holds 0.12% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rothschild Inv Il reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt owns 150,789 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1,362 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 208,312 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc holds 12,170 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And Inc invested in 248,706 shares. New York-based Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Macroview Invest Management Ltd Co owns 1,844 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Weak Shipments Hurt Union Pacific’s (UNP) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 11,712 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Dupont holds 0.01% or 4,400 shares. 45 were accumulated by Cwm Limited. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,414 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 4,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 84,984 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,250 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 7,541 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 40,823 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 8,510 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 16,668 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 9,987 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).