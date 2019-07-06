Union Pac (UNP) Stock Rose While Chemical Bank Has Lowered Position; Petrus Trust Company Lta Holding in Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Cut by $380,800 as Share Price Rose

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,510 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, down from 36,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 60.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,239 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 5,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 95,969 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has declined 2.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.89 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Mngmt holds 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 5,476 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.79% or 2.90M shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc accumulated 1.86 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has invested 0.92% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). New Vernon Management Lc stated it has 2,985 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 4,192 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Pioneer Retail Bank N A Or has 0.23% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Field Main National Bank holds 1.22% or 7,743 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prtn Inc reported 2,625 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 1.08M shares or 0.3% of the stock. First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 544,849 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.02M shares. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 3,710 shares. Burgundy Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 461,070 shares. Vanguard Inc accumulated 59.87M shares or 0.39% of the stock.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,216 shares to 18,190 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 16.79% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.37 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $46.50M for 17.19 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

