Union Pac (UNP) Stock Price Rose While First Manhattan Company Has Boosted by $61.61 Million Its Holding; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Increases Position in E Trade Financial (ETFC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 253,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.35 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 2.12M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 921.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 364,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 404,141 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.34 million, up from 39,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 50,568 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $183.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 7,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,160 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 212,948 shares to 417,054 shares, valued at $24.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 43,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 892,310 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.