Union Pac (UNP) Stake Upped by Tctc Holdings Llc; As Kellogg Co (K) Share Value Declined, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Lowered by $34.20 Million Its Position

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 1.51M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 2,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 5,193 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, up from 3,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $160.9. About 1.51M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 27,300 shares to 12.54 million shares, valued at $617.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,827 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Amer Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,429 shares. First Eagle Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.71% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alps Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9,387 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 9,558 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.73% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 80,135 shares. Johnson Finance Group Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Liability holds 0.64% or 46,195 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated invested in 38,498 shares or 0.42% of the stock. 49,205 were accumulated by Bragg Financial Advisors. Mawer Invest has invested 1.94% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Renaissance Gru holds 194,763 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 6,711 shares. Davis R M Incorporated owns 118,083 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

