Union Pac (UNP) Stake Held by Tctc Holdings Llc; Lodestar Investment Counsel Stake In Lockheed Martin (LMT) Was Has Increased

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 2,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 5,193 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, up from 3,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $169.76. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 24,109 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 21,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $377.29. About 992,156 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Increases Fincl Guidance for Sales, Profit and EPS; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin wins nearly $4 billion of U.S. defense contracts -Pentagon; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fin Ltd holds 2,211 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company accumulated 1,970 shares. Birinyi Associate holds 1.49% or 11,578 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 1,093 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 428,151 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.4% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Park Natl Oh reported 1,976 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 760 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arcadia Invest Mi holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Cap Mi owns 21,788 shares. Schulhoff And invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Greystone Managed Invests holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 41,683 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 12,462 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 321,658 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Department Mb Comml Bank N A stated it has 535 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin eyes workforce expansion at Milwaukee plant – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Army Invests in Additional Q-53 Radars and Capabilities – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $229,533 activity.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,128 shares to 50,210 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 4,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,729 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Union Pacific’s Intermodal Service Took Hit During Second Quarter – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hurricane Barry Left Its Mark, But Could Have Been Worse – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.