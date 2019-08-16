Union Pac (UNP) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Universal Health Services (UHS) Stock Value Rose While Westport Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $665,000

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 239,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 963,996 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.16M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 2.65M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $145.37. About 406,266 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.42M for 15.73 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.