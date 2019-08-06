Union Pac (UNP) Shareholder Tctc Holdings Lifted Position by $343,018; As Wabtec (WAB) Market Value Rose, Capital Investment Services Of America Has Increased Holding

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 75,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 194,657 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 119,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 2.12M shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 2,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 5,193 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, up from 3,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $166.84. About 3.93M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Westinghouse Air Brake Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

