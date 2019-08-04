Union Pac (UNP) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Has Cut Its Holding by $433,031; Augustine Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) by $373,806

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 17,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International (Tp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.17. About 821,271 shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX)

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 111,915 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, down from 114,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

