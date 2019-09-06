Union Pac (UNP) Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Has Raised Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Decreased Position

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 2,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 16,539 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 14,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $165.68. About 207,610 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1,205 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 17,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $112.52. About 1.10M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 11/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fjarde Ap owns 0.36% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 171,213 shares. Dubuque Bankshares And Trust Commerce holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 668 shares. 1,595 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 4,362 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel stated it has 0.23% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 13,500 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman Co. Amica Retiree Medical has 3,858 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Invest Grp Inc has 2,150 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management has 59,239 shares. Amer Money Limited Liability Co has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 47,267 are owned by Congress Asset Management Ma. Regions Fincl invested in 186,701 shares. M&T Bank Corp owns 438,355 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Management Presents at Cowen 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Com accumulated 47,000 shares. Delphi Management Ma owns 1.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,437 shares. Quadrant Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 23,283 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. 467,114 are owned by Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation. S&Co Incorporated accumulated 23,962 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Texas-based Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Denali Ltd Com reported 10,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Limited Liability Company reported 2,251 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Bank & Trust Department has 0.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24,352 shares. Jnba Advsr accumulated 12,795 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Texas-based American Natl Registered Advisor has invested 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2,807 were accumulated by Gould Asset Mngmt Ca. Atria Investments Ltd has 43,961 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Liability holds 1.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,555 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors has invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 28,937 shares to 35,899 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 70,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf.