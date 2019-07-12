Union Pac (UNP) Shareholder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Cut Holding; As Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Share Value Declined, Holder Towle & Co Has Decreased Stake

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 125,691 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,778 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 20,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $173.26. About 711,112 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: REGI, AMAT, ENTA – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Biofuel Stocks on the Run! – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Renewable Energy Group to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 6 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.13 million shares to 3.80 million shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 315,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 170.51% or $1.33 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 44,479 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 0.12% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Liability owns 8,261 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Lc reported 11,144 shares. Sei Invests Company stated it has 67,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 25,385 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Corporation owns 450,018 shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 46,529 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc accumulated 406,794 shares. Affinity Inv Lc stated it has 18,921 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 33,479 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 10 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Citadel invested in 0% or 309,277 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.03% or 437 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.99% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 443,221 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.93% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Johnson Investment Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 127,207 shares. 3,960 are held by Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa. First Tru holds 39,537 shares. Everett Harris Ca owns 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 14,989 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 43,750 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Capital Planning Advsr Llc reported 1.22% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 192,780 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 187,597 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Moreover, Bartlett Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). National Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated stated it has 8,512 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Palestra Management Ltd invested 5.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Does Union Pacific’s Coal Freight Business Compare With Its Competitors? – Forbes” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FreightWaves Forecast: Severe Storms, Flooding, Wildfires Ahead – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Union Leaders Criticize Precision Scheduled Railroading – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Could Face More Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank Revises Truckload Estimates Downward But Still Likes Rails – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.25 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.