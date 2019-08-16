Union Pac (UNP) Shareholder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Wabtec (WAB) Valuation Rose, Stone Run Capital Has Lifted by $2.83 Million Its Position

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 392.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 38,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 48,583 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 9,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.42% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31. About 2.31 million shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 15,778 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 20,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $166.51. About 1.42M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.69% or 184,487 shares. Inr Advisory Services Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp has 6 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc owns 11,651 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 24,892 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Huntington Savings Bank owns 2,161 shares. Capital Int Ca owns 13,159 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 13,936 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0.01% or 16,207 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 284,496 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 14.08M shares. Fil Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Stifel accumulated 36,687 shares. 8.79M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19B. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.13 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

