Union Pac (UNP) Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Citizens & Northern Continues to Hold Holding in Intel (INTC)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 11,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 49,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 37,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, down from 53,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 2.78 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Union Pacific’s Chief Financial Officer To Retire; Company Names Successor – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25,000 shares to 132,000 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings.