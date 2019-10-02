Union Pac (UNP) Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Bristol John W & Company Has Decreased Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $19.13 Million as Valuation Declined

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 354,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.19M, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 7.88 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 71,848 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.15M, down from 73,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $151.51. About 1.70M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds by 5,566 shares to 6,506 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust by 16,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).