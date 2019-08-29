Union Pac (UNP) Shareholder Ashfield Capital Partners Lifted Its Holding by $626,417; Xylem (XYL) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 98,737 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, up from 94,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $161.73. About 4.35M shares traded or 37.13% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 586,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.37M, down from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 835,077 shares traded or 10.17% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 517 shares. California-based Tcw Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.88% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). The New York-based Locust Wood Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.84% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Contravisory Investment Management holds 5,966 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 6,798 shares. Baillie Gifford & Company accumulated 0.01% or 156,570 shares. Pnc Gp reported 169,995 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.05% or 259,060 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Ptnrs Ma has invested 0.59% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Natl Pension Serv accumulated 243,775 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 131,617 shares stake. Ohio-based Cleararc Capital Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Conestoga Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 500,903 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 956,463 shares.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50,000 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $46.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 17,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 21,848 shares to 9,266 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran owns 12,971 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Llc holds 0.7% or 424,122 shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment Advisors owns 14,627 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co reported 5.14 million shares. Artemis Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 161,043 shares. Parsons Inc Ri holds 11,028 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.7% or 156,387 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.28% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,931 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,063 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3.41M shares. Pillar Pacific Management reported 76,591 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,868 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Optimum Advsr stated it has 20,453 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings.