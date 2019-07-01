Union Pac (UNP) Market Value Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Raised Its Holding; Ancora Advisors Stake In Texas Instrs (TXN) Was Has Lifted

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 1,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,603 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.24M, up from 250,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $171.21. About 1.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 10,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,595 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44 million, up from 69,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $116.69. About 3.54 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. The insider Flessner Kyle M sold 9,270 shares worth $936,455. Another trade for 5,960 shares valued at $601,658 was sold by Whitaker Darla H. Shares for $683,813 were sold by BLINN MARK A. 9,061 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $929,627 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $9.19 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Ilan Haviv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,335 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 659,245 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has 0.63% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kepos Cap Lp holds 56,327 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt owns 22,564 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 13.78M are owned by Northern. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.73% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 132,580 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 2.06% or 219,084 shares. Lincoln National owns 2,924 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital accumulated 43,329 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 4,405 shares. Naples Glob Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,436 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return In by 37,414 shares to 402,223 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 26,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,898 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 6,590 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 184,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,810 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Com.