Union Pac (UNP) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $2.97 Million; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Valuation Declined, Banbury Partners Boosted Its Holding by $3.92 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 17,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 19,996 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, down from 37,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 68,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 449,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.92 million, up from 381,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.01 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci (INDA) by 10,145 shares to 43,459 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) by 13,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Eq Ind (VGK).