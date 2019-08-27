Union Pac (UNP) Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Lowered Holding; Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Its Holding

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 82,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 477,113 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 560,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 7,799 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT)

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 544,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 90,791 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18 million, down from 635,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $159.11. About 3.24 million shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.37 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

