Union Pac Com (UNP) Stake Has Increased by American National Bank; Wealth Architects Has Cut Position in Facebook (FB) by $396,096

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 88,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04M, down from 90,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $187. About 9.31 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking – The FTC is opening a non-public investigation into these practices Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Facebook has seized the people’s assets and must pay; 26/03/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: Facebook is now officially under a federal investigation. This story will be updated; 15/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook’s spending on content-review teams has ballooned to hundreds of millions of dollars for 2018 (Deepa; 20/03/2018 – UK investigating Facebook’s response to alleged data breach; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook has always been one big swindle; 19/03/2018 – EU lawmakers to investigate alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica Got His Personal Data Too; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts and Skype already offer group video chat options; 26/04/2018 – Facebook exec promises UK lawmakers overhaul for political ads

American National Bank increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 36,728 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21 million, up from 33,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.11. About 1.15 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1.79% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 71,848 shares. Gladius Management Ltd Partnership holds 2,697 shares. North Star Asset Management reported 99,048 shares stake. Fiduciary holds 153,432 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Co holds 0.12% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 1,486 shares. Sun Life reported 584 shares stake. Moreover, Kingfisher Limited Liability Co has 0.29% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,789 shares. Aspiriant Lc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 2,058 shares. Macquarie accumulated 199,076 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt owns 0.98% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 98,055 shares. 4,572 were reported by Stearns Fincl Grp.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Corp Common (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,494 shares to 15,687 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 4,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,536 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook refreshes Portal line with lower-priced devices – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd Llc has 2.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Compton Cap Management Ri holds 1.4% or 17,088 shares in its portfolio. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 42,554 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amalgamated State Bank reported 1.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advsrs Mngmt Lc holds 7,640 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Alberta Invest owns 417,200 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Nbt Fincl Bank N A reported 8,749 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 7,030 shares. Qci Asset New York holds 1.83% or 99,953 shares in its portfolio. Comgest Global Invsts Sas holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund accumulated 50,104 shares. Court Place Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department holds 0.05% or 1,220 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Service holds 0.6% or 23,523 shares.