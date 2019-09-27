Union Pac Com (UNP) Position Lifted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc; As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Share Value Declined, Holder Nbw Capital Lowered Its Holding

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 8,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 433,091 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.24 million, up from 424,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $163.21. About 1.34M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 154,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 232,269 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, down from 387,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 355,229 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Behind Barry Davis’ return to CEO at EnLink – Dallas Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EnLink Midstream, LLC to Acquire EnLink Midstream Partners, LP in a Simplification Transaction – PR Newswire” published on October 22, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $39.00M for 26.75 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 9,200 shares to 77,081 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,694 shares, and cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass Com (NASDAQ:INDB).