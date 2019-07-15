Union Pac Com (UNP) Holder Becker Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $1.02 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bellecapital International LTD Decreased Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 23,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,256 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 106,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.92. About 1.68M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 6,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,607 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 23,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $172.79. About 830,786 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 22,417 shares to 50,769 shares, valued at $31.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 84,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,262 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. 2,500 shares were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN, worth $150,000 on Tuesday, January 29. 39,583 shares valued at $2.49 million were sold by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J had sold 5,000 shares worth $302,550.