Union Bankshares (UBSH) Market Value Were Volatile While Tributary Capital Management Increased by $6.67 Million Its Holding; Rice Hall James & Associates Boosted Stake in Pointer Telocation LTD (PNTR) by $807,960 as Stock Value Rose

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd (PNTR) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 53,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 123,248 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 69,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pointer Telocation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 2,275 shares traded. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) has risen 32.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.45% the S&P500.

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 208,451 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 760,954 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60M, up from 552,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Union Bank of India plans to auction loans worth 59 bln rupees – Economic Times; 23/05/2018 – FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK SAYS UNION WILL BEGIN WINDING-DOWN OPERATIONS OF UNION MORTGAGE GROUP; 24/04/2018 – ISRAELI REGULATOR MAY NIX MIZRAHI-UNION BANK DEAL: GLOBES; 12/04/2018 – Barry Wellins Joins Union Bank as San Diego Regional Director of Private Banking; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 15.73 PCT VS 13.03 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS SMA2 ACCOUNTS ARE 2.7 PCT OF TOTAL BOOK; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 3.03 PCT VS 3.30 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNC); 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS PROVISION ON NCLT CASES HAS IMPROVED TO 60 PCT; 09/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA UNBK.NS CEO SAYS HAS DIRECT CREDIT EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 1.75 BLN RUPEES TO GITANJALI FIRMS

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 14,289 shares to 238,128 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 24,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,833 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 28,600 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,625 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp Com (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). London Com Of Virginia reported 754,098 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 93,089 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Palladium Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 13,326 shares. Fifth Third Bank has 876 shares. Nbw Capital Lc has 97,211 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa, France-based fund reported 301,790 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru owns 333,726 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors owns 48,828 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com holds 0.02% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) or 3,536 shares. Ota Fin Gp Limited Partnership holds 0.75% or 14,487 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) or 39,680 shares.