Union Bankshares (UBSH) Holding Upped by Tributary Capital Management Llc; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Cut Its Chemical Finl (CHFC) Stake by $66.69 Million as Stock Price Declined

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 208,451 shares as the company's stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 760,954 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60 million, up from 552,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 61.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.49M, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 544,798 shares traded. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 28.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. SHAFER THOMAS C also bought $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13. $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares were bought by TORGOW GARY. Provost David T also bought $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Boston Ltd Co owns 20,162 shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Aspen Inv Management holds 0.44% or 15,428 shares. Advisors Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 22,692 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 109,265 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Nordea Management has 0.02% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 3.63M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Sei Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,851 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Loomis Sayles LP owns 724,745 shares.

Analysts await Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CHFC’s profit will be $72.27M for 10.12 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Chemical Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.98% negative EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 314,200 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $20.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 21,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4,290 shares to 12,510 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp by 40,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,600 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Associates Ltd Oh holds 0.02% or 7,905 shares. Rk Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 125,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 69,783 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic invested 0.03% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Redmond Asset Limited reported 15,583 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bridgeway accumulated 0.02% or 59,329 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 5,435 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Cap Ltd Co has 0.4% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 13,134 shares. Northern owns 1.38M shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Argent Trust reported 12,000 shares stake. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 10,861 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 102,235 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH).

