Union Bankshares (UBSH) Holding Maintained by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc; First National Trust Co Holds Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) by 91.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 46,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 50,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 29/05/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Completes Integration of Xenith Bank; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS DIVERGENCE IN GROSS NPA AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 WAS 28.50 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA WILL RELEASE 2017 RESULTS AFTER APRIL 31; 06/03/2018 GUIDANCE: UNION NATIONAL BANK USD 5YR REGS AT MS+140AREA; 06/03/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK USD 5YR SIZE SET AT $500M; 27/04/2018 – Union Bank 1Q EPS 26c; 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA SEES 2018 PRETAX AT NGN20.2B VS NGN15.5B Y/Y; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 8.42 PCT VS 6.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 08/03/2018 – SCHNEIDMANS MAY SEEK TO BUY UNION BANK: CALCALIST; 24/05/2018 – INDIA’S CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.52 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.29 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 23.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 6,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,063 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 29,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,596 shares to 488,148 shares, valued at $24.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,798 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 30,632 shares to 85,678 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,553 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND).