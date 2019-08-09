Union Bankshares (UBSH) Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake by $1.49 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Increased Its Position in Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) as Shares Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) by 91.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 46,594 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 97,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 50,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded or 5.73% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 18/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED TO RAISE CAPITAL OF UP TO 68.50 BLN RUPEES IN FY 18-19 VIA PUBLIC ISSUE/QIP/PREFERENTIAL ALLOTTMENT TO INDIA GOVT; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS SLIPPAGES FOR MARCH QTR WAS 100.43 BLN RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – SHREE SURGOVIND TRADELINK LTD SHEE.BO – GOT SANCTIONED ADHOC FACILITY OF 50.6 MLN RUPEES ON LC FACILITY SECURED WITH UNION BANK OF INDIA; 13/05/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK 1Q OPER INCOME 883.2M DIRHAMS; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-NCLT admits Union Bank of India’s insolvency plea against Era Infra Engineering – Mint; 23/05/2018 – FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK SAYS UNION WILL BEGIN WINDING-DOWN OPERATIONS OF UNION MORTGAGE GROUP; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 15.73 PCT VS 13.03 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 27/04/2018 – Union Bank Releases First Quarter Earnings and Announces Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 09/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA UNBK.NS CEO SAYS HAS DIRECT CREDIT EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 1.75 BLN RUPEES TO GITANJALI FIRMS

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 89,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 387,698 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 298,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 5.75 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL AND SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC QTRLY AVERAGE SELF-PAY MONTHLY CHURN 1.8 PCT VS. VS 1.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Liberty SiriusXM Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 04/04/2018 – Jason Aldean to Perform Private REARVIEW TOWN Album Release Show for SiriusXM in New York City; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Sirius XM Radio ‘BB’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – SIRIUS MINERALS PLC SXX.L – CASH RESOURCES AT END OF DECEMBER 2017 WERE £468.5 MLN; 12/03/2018 – PGA TOUR, SiriusXM Agree to Four-Year Extension; 02/04/2018 – Trisha Yearwood to Host Exclusive New Show on SiriusXM’s The Garth Channel; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q EPS 6c; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer and SiriusXM Agree to Five-Yr Extension

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sirius XM Holdings, Arcos Dorados Holdings and Lithia Motors – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Keep Getting Better With Age – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMCX vs. SIRI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Relative Strength Alert For Sirius XM Holdings – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Techno (NYSE:FLT) by 3,204 shares to 13,603 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bank (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 55,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,287 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang La (NYSE:JLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al invested 0.07% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Northern Trust Corp owns 14.49 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc has 24,278 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Chevy Chase Hldg Inc accumulated 344,208 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 28,108 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 676,415 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 0.11% or 175,000 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon invested in 7.52 million shares. Atria Invests Ltd holds 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) or 30,112 shares. Apriem reported 0.08% stake. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Td Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 1,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Research invested in 314,652 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Huntington National Bank accumulated 0% or 5,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 483,808 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kennedy Mngmt stated it has 405,734 shares. First Manhattan Co has 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 16,875 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) or 213 shares. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 373 shares. Sei Investments owns 15,408 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fin reported 1.22M shares stake. First Mercantile Trust owns 5,140 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Brinker Capital Inc reported 16,193 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH).