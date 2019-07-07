Union Bankshares Trimmed Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $324,614 as Share Value Rose; Parsec Financial Management Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Upped as Share Price Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 9,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 41,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.89 million shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 59,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was sold by Petno Douglas B. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 7,256 shares to 14,361 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 138,058 shares or 4.84% of its portfolio. Novare Cap Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 89,387 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price accumulated 4,286 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management invested in 1.1% or 129,741 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Company Ca stated it has 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chilton Cap Mngmt Llc invested 1.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smith Moore And invested in 14,173 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Grand Jean Capital accumulated 35,165 shares. Consulate stated it has 4,965 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Park Avenue reported 34,163 shares stake. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability owns 2,682 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research owns 1.06 million shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Mathes reported 31,758 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Granite Partners Limited Company accumulated 44,316 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reik And Comm Lc has 6,395 shares. 3,760 were accumulated by Argyle Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Il reported 7,467 shares. Tdam Usa has 0.58% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 50,706 shares. Brown Advisory holds 374,676 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,500 shares. 52,130 were reported by Broderick Brian C. Maple Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bragg Fin Advsrs holds 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 8,797 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 34,975 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns has invested 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cambridge Invest Rech Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 36,235 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 1,320 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated holds 0.33% or 10,614 shares in its portfolio. Dana Advisors holds 0.02% or 3,175 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock or 1,706 shares. Shares for $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W. Another trade for 36,364 shares valued at $5.42 million was made by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. The insider Ayala John sold $966,713. O’Brien Dermot J sold 3,803 shares worth $509,766. $236,629 worth of stock was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,056 shares to 1,292 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,425 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).