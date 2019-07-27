Union Bankshares Trimmed By $378,924 Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Has 1 Sentiment

Union Bankshares Corp decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 7.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Union Bankshares Corp sold 9,022 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Union Bankshares Corp holds 112,209 shares with $4.77M value, down from 121,231 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $239.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 6 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 6 reduced and sold stakes in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 524,871 shares, up from 505,333 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 16,169 shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) has declined 9.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CRT News: 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 19/03/2018 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRT); 18/05/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares May Cash Distribution

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust for 130,386 shares. Fairfield Bush & Co. owns 10,496 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 29,774 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 20,900 shares.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.66 million. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Outperform” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, January 31. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 1.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 LANKLER DOUGLAS M sold $1.81M worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 43,800 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.