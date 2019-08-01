Union Bankshares Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 8,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 21,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $277.39. About 2.06M shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 6,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 57,303 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 64,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $94.69. About 9.91 million shares traded or 27.36% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares to 221,167 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 4,700 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 147,314 shares. Finemark Bancorporation holds 76,396 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 966,195 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company reported 4.81M shares stake. Earnest Partners Ltd holds 0% or 618 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W Ny has invested 1.62% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 46,752 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 3,601 shares. Johnson Fincl holds 5,813 shares. Aspen Inv has invested 0.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Geode Capital Management Limited Com has 0.35% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 18.10M shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 301.51 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 2,929 shares to 25,419 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 28,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $7.06 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million. 100,000 shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F, worth $22.01 million on Friday, February 1. 2,031 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. Shares for $5.06M were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B.