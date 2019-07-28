Union Bankshares Raised Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $457,160; Gabalex Capital Management Has Increased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $1.13 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 5.84 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.35M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B

