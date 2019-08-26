Union Bankshares Raised Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding by $1.71 Million; Market Value Rose; American Trust Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $401,506 as Shares Rose

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $147.59. About 970,433 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 3.21M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 223 shares to 1,972 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,878 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia has 1.62M shares. 534,457 were reported by Barclays Plc. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 484,563 shares. 157,807 were reported by Jupiter Asset Management. 8,700 were reported by Private Wealth Limited Liability Company. Lmr Prns Llp accumulated 0.03% or 4,043 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company has 1,274 shares. Sageworth Trust Company has 71 shares. Naples Glob Limited Liability Com owns 10,176 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 2,161 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 1,673 were accumulated by Dean Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tcw Group accumulated 104,908 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc stated it has 0.09% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cornerstone Advsr has 0.49% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors Inc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr reported 240,744 shares. Advisors Lc holds 2.72% or 70,923 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Country Club Tru Na invested in 0.03% or 5,137 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Co invested in 1.57 million shares. 221,953 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Pa. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc accumulated 0.04% or 6,611 shares. Nbt State Bank N A invested in 0.29% or 31,636 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa stated it has 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Albion Grp Incorporated Ut has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Coatue Mgmt Llc reported 4,632 shares stake. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd reported 107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling has 0.12% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 14,294 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).