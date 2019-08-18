Union Bankshares Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Increased by $1.71 Million; As Union Pac (UNP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Lowered Its Holding

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 2,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 77,191 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91M, down from 80,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.41M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Inv House holds 3,710 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,102 shares. Moreover, Mengis Capital Management Inc has 0.42% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 437,419 shares. Hedeker Wealth Llc owns 17,672 shares. The Oregon-based Vision Cap Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Madrona Fin Ser Limited Liability Co has 0.41% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested in 107,276 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 105,835 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd reported 0.73% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Guyasuta Advsr Incorporated reported 11,399 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Corp has invested 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Johnson Finance Gp Incorporated holds 0.04% or 2,688 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc has 6,398 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-Side Offers Opposing View Of Union Pacific – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,225 shares to 14,675 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,720 shares to 101,364 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,209 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).