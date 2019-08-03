Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Stock Price Were Volatile While Fj Capital Management Raised by $9.44 Million Its Position; As Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Rose, Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Cut Holding by $1.58 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 29,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 169,708 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 199,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 84.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 294,909 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 645,909 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88M, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 07/03/2018 – PHILIPPINES’ UNION BANK ELECTS MICHAEL REGINO AS DIRECTOR; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA-TOTEM AVAILED CREDIT FACILITIES FROM 8 BANKS WITH TOTAL EXPOSURE OF INR 13.94 BLN; CO’S EXPOSURE AT INR 3.14 BLN AS ON JAN 31; 29/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO RAISE CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces Leadership Change; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS AIMS TO CUT NET NPA RATIO TO BELOW 6 PCT BY MARCH; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS SMA2 ACCOUNTS ARE 2.7 PCT OF TOTAL BOOK; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN.LG – FY 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 15.5 BLN NAIRA VS 15.7 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 0.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – ISRAEL REGULATOR OPPOSES MIZRAHI-UNION BANK MERGER

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest holds 0.05% or 3,000 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.83% or 277,263 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,020 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co accumulated 5,882 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 77,791 shares. Asset Management owns 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 28,807 shares. Brinker has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 6,302 shares. Hartford Mgmt Co invested in 0.07% or 45,180 shares. 678,797 are held by Arrowstreet Lp. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 16,433 were accumulated by Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Co. Boston Partners accumulated 2.35M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 565,364 shares.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.32M for 13.00 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 44,924 shares to 264,562 shares, valued at $43.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 21,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 61,579 shares to 122,421 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 230,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,630 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr owns 268,075 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 49,963 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc invested in 948,907 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Atlantic Union Comml Bank owns 75,165 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. 497 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Mgmt. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 186,931 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank &, Iowa-based fund reported 304 shares. Bessemer Gru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 72,790 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Management Lc invested in 1.31% or 269,223 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource Inc has 0.01% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Oppenheimer And Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 8,326 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 7,242 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has invested 0.52% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Moreover, First Trust Advsr LP has 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Limited Co holds 0.01% or 83,959 shares.