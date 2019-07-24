Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Holding Held by London Co Of Virginia; Choate Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake as Shares Declined

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 24,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 754,098 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.38M, up from 729,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Union Bank of India plans to auction loans worth 59 bln rupees – Economic Times; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 15.73 PCT VS 13.03 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 04/05/2018 – UBSH:UNION BANK & TRUST PRESIDENT ROLE CHANGE ON HEALTH CONCERN; 12/04/2018 – SHREE SURGOVIND TRADELINK LTD SHEE.BO – GOT SANCTIONED ADHOC FACILITY OF 50.6 MLN RUPEES ON LC FACILITY SECURED WITH UNION BANK OF INDIA; 30/05/2018 – ISRAEL REGULATOR OPPOSES MIZRAHI-UNION BANK MERGER; 23/05/2018 – FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK SAYS UNION WILL BEGIN WINDING-DOWN OPERATIONS OF UNION MORTGAGE GROUP; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK SAYS 2017/18 CREDIT COST 4.39 PCT – PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 3.03 PCT VS 3.30 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN.LG – FY 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 15.5 BLN NAIRA VS 15.7 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,783 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 22,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $175.1. About 869,379 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Company has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Moreover, Raymond James And Associate has 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 45,325 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.22% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 113,513 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 6,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 0% or 530,105 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Advsr Asset Management holds 497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Ota Financial Limited Partnership invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Sandy Spring Natl Bank owns 5,343 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5,268 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) or 11,697 shares.

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Union Bankshares Corporation Appoints F. Blair Wimbush to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation and Access National Corporation Announce Regulatory Approvals for Proposed Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Union Bank & Trust Names Shawn O’Brien Consumer Banking Group Executive – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Union Bankshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bankshares Corporation Announces Exit of CapGen Capital Group VI LP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 24,409 shares to 419,814 shares, valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 494,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,333 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/23/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: DaVita, Fresenius, Baxter, Amgen and CVS – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMP, AVGO, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: STZ, CHGG, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: ANTM, SGEN, TMO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 10,993 shares to 29,421 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 157,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.19 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.