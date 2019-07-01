Union Bankshares New Com (UBSH) Position Raised by Teton Advisors Inc; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Value Rose, Holder Sandler Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 10,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 51,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.14. About 1.02 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (UBSH) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 23,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 36,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 03/05/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces Leadership Change; 24/04/2018 – ISRAELI REGULATOR MAY NIX MIZRAHI-UNION BANK DEAL: GLOBES; 22/03/2018 – UNION BANK INDIA (UNBK) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 81.12 BLN RUPEES VS 83.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from City Union Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/03/2018 – DIRECT INSURANCE SAYS IT ISN’T MULLING PURCHASE OF UNION BANK; 09/03/2018 – India’s Union Bank says has $45 mln direct exposure to Nirav Modi, Gitanjali firms; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – QTRLY NIM AT 4.36 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DIRECT INSURANCE COMMENTS ON MEDIA REPORT ON UNION BANK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Incorporated New York stated it has 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). A D Beadell Investment Counsel holds 0.35% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 5,292 were accumulated by Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corporation. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.23% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Amica Mutual Insur Communication, Rhode Island-based fund reported 13,206 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc, a New York-based fund reported 55,931 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Schroder Invest Group has 354,896 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Horan Cap Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kistler reported 837 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim Communications holds 3,812 shares. Capital Research Glob invested in 0.13% or 3.97M shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 161,266 shares stake.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. 338 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares with value of $31,463 were sold by CLARK FRANK M. The insider GROSS PATRICK W sold 365 shares worth $33,957.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 8,150 shares to 281,101 shares, valued at $22.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 88,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,845 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 100,840 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 12,385 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il invested in 27,476 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Pnc Group Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Brinker Cap Inc owns 0.02% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 16,193 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 39,680 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability accumulated 23,737 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,378 shares. 49,963 are held by Sg Americas Securities Llc.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc Com (NASDAQ:FORM) by 119,100 shares to 225,416 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NASDAQ:NEO) by 28,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,780 shares, and cut its stake in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (NYSE:EVC).