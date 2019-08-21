Union Bankshares New Com (UBSH) Holder Teton Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $759,456 as Market Value Were Volatile; Goldman Sachs Group Position In Ansys (ANSS) Was Increased

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (UBSH) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 23,733 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 60,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 36,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 12/04/2018 – SHREE SURGOVIND TRADELINK LTD SHEE.BO – GOT SANCTIONED ADHOC FACILITY OF 50.6 MLN RUPEES ON LC FACILITY SECURED WITH UNION BANK OF INDIA; 27/04/2018 – Union Bank 1Q EPS 26c; 30/05/2018 – BLAYNE HARVEY JOINS UNION BANK HOME LOANS AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF WHOLESALE LENDING; 30/05/2018 – ISRAEL ANTI-TRUST AUTHORITY SAYS OPPOSED TO MERGER BETWEEN MIZRAHI-TEFAHOT BANK AND UNION BANK; 27/04/2018 – Union Bank Releases First Quarter Earnings and Announces Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from City Union Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS WITH THIS INVESTMENT, DAI-ICHI LIFE WOULD APPOINT ONE NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD OF UNION AMC; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK SAYS 2017/18 CREDIT COST 4.39 PCT – PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces New Commercial Banking and Treasury Management Hires

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 10359.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 507,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 512,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.64M, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $217.2. About 181,983 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% or 18,086 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.01% or 1,399 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd holds 31,459 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.43% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Pictet Asset Management owns 1.07 million shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Proshare Limited Company invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.7% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 14,175 shares. Bamco stated it has 2.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Com invested in 1,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10,371 were reported by Bbva Compass State Bank Incorporated. Nuveen Asset Management Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 5,744 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 91,759 shares to 14,792 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 315,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,459 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

