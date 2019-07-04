Union Bankshares Maintains Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI); Maryland Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mastercard Class A (MA) by $983,475

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,380 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.06M, down from 161,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 1.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 922,904 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. $41,283 worth of stock was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Physicians Realty Trust: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cousins Properties, Tier REIT shareholders approve combination – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Need To Know Before Investing In Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,105 shares to 41,631 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,209 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Franklin has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,727 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 19,796 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 3,741 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company. Trust Of Vermont owns 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 811 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.13% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.27% or 402,558 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.08% or 77,562 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested in 640,169 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Thornburg Investment owns 1.56M shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.26% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 8,585 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 0.58% or 1.15 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Limited Co holds 3,701 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.51 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,403 shares to 88,543 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 44,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Americ 6.5 Pfd Pfd Se.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Bancorp N A Ny holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,372 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 20,318 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Paradigm Asset Limited Com holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). King Wealth reported 16,133 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. South Dakota Council has invested 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Blair William Com Il has invested 1.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Howland Management Ltd has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Massachusetts-based Bogle Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership De has invested 0.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 1,720 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 59,713 shares stake. De Burlo Grp Incorporated reported 82,170 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Saybrook Nc invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bitcoin Rebounds, Surges Above $11,000 – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Visa Stock Got an Overweight Rating for Some Very Good Reasons – Investorplace.com” published on June 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Slack Technologies: It’s Not Too Late to Buy the Stock at a Discount – Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mastercard Announces Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “As Facebook Prepares To Launch Libra, Regulators Are Watching – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.