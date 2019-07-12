Union Bankshares Lowered Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $546,000; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Upped Its At&T (T) Stake by $1.17 Million as Stock Value Rose

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 4,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,469 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, down from 46,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $104.52. About 30,329 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 552.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 36,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 6,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 2.58 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In March 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML sees improvement for Genuine Parts – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Company Announces Automotive Acquisitions In The UK – PR Newswire” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.67 EPS, up 5.03% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.59 per share. GPC’s profit will be $243.25 million for 15.65 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.47% EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

