Union Bankshares Lowered Its Bp Plc (BP) Holding by $459,498 as Share Value Declined; Old National Bancorp Lowered Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holding as Stock Declined

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 10,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 112,039 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 122,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 6.45M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP finance chief refutes reports that CEO Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 16/04/2018 – BP INTENDS NET GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS AT OR BELOW ’15 LEVELS; 18/04/2018 – BP MAY START GAS OUTPUT FROM EGYPT’S QATTAMEYA END 2019; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Aker Bp’s Rating To Ba1, Stable Outlook; 22/05/2018 – BP Studios Named Official Award Winner For Best Film And Video In The Science Category; 22/05/2018 – POLAND’S BIGGEST LENDER PKO BP CEO SAYS EXPECTS FURTHER BANKS CONSOLIDATION; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DUDLEY’S RE-ELECTION TO BOARD BY 99.66%; 28/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE INCREASES 1 BP TO 4.69 PCT IN MARCH 23 WEEK – MBA; 26/04/2018 – BP chooses Helge Lund as chairman after turbulent decade; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT CEO SAYS U.S. DECISION TO QUIT IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL COULD HARM 5 PCT OF GLOBAL OIL PRODUCTION

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,076 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 16,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 1.77M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Backs Pilbara 2018 Shipments Guidance of 330M-340M Tons of Iron Ore; 16/03/2018 – RIO TINTO IS SAID TO HIRE UBS FOR PACIFIC ALUMINIUM IPO: RTRS; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS CO.’S ENTIRE INTEREST IN GRASBERG IS WORTH $3.5B; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Hail Creek and Valeria to Glencore for $1.7 bln; 30/04/2018 – Australia Regulator Expands Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former CEO, CFO Over Mozambique Matter; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Shipments Were Down 11% On-Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Battles Fallout From Rusal Sanctions (Video); 15/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Ann Godbehere to be Proposed as Director of Shell; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells Last Coal Assets (Video)

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Vale Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on April 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Rio Tinto Stock Rose a Hefty 28% in the First Six Months of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Rio Tinto Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron ore extends slump amid ‘loss in confidence’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto Poised To Climb Beyond $70 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,120 shares to 11,045 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 159,621 shares to 267,353 shares, valued at $21.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).