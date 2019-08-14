Union Bankshares Lowered Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Aaron's, Inc. (AAN)

Union Bankshares Corp decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Union Bankshares Corp sold 7,720 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Union Bankshares Corp holds 101,364 shares with $4.72 million value, down from 109,084 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $35.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 3.09M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends

Among 2 analysts covering Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aaron’s Inc has $7500 highest and $57 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is -0.46% below currents $64.63 stock price. Aaron’s Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of AAN in report on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) latest ratings:

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 11.45 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 11.64% above currents $46.73 stock price. BB&T had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity. The insider Graney Patrick C III bought 3,890 shares worth $198,546.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dodge Cox has 0.7% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 18.21M shares. Advsr Asset reported 0.2% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 2.48M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.12% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 6,918 were accumulated by First Interstate Financial Bank. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 0.32% or 51,217 shares. 192,222 are held by Proshare. Community And Company holds 0.08% or 14,175 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank And holds 0.01% or 649 shares in its portfolio. Willis Counsel accumulated 426,832 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Central Comml Bank Tru Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Patten Patten Tn reported 70,757 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 98,313 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America holds 2,193 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 11,770 shares.

The stock increased 1.96% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 330,360 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold Aaron's, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Northern Tru has 1.66 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 11,521 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Citigroup has invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). The Colorado-based Ghp Advisors has invested 0.09% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Montana-based First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 226,943 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And holds 0.05% or 8,645 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta reported 19,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 274,820 shares. Loomis Sayles And L P owns 0.02% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 234,315 shares. Ww Asset reported 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 1,596 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $126,660 activity. BARRETT KELLY HEFNER also bought $126,660 worth of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aaron’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aaron’s (AAN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aaron’s, Progressive Leasing and Former NFL Star Kurt Warner Unveil 50th Home Presentation to St. Louis Single Mother – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.