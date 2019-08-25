Union Bankshares Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Holding By $498,348; Daruma Capital Management Upped Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stake

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) stake by 60.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daruma Capital Management Llc acquired 281,240 shares as Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)’s stock declined 42.93%. The Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 747,221 shares with $35.49M value, up from 465,981 last quarter. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.08B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 516,667 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management

Union Bankshares Corp decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 11.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Union Bankshares Corp sold 4,572 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Union Bankshares Corp holds 36,142 shares with $3.95 million value, down from 40,714 last quarter. American Express Co now has $97.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.61 million shares traded or 45.57% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) stake by 30,633 shares to 158,846 valued at $30.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) stake by 770,327 shares and now owns 2.09M shares. Encompass Health Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 0.18% stake. Sei Com accumulated 4,507 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 494,942 shares. Sphera Funds Management reported 0.65% stake. Voya Inv Lc holds 0.05% or 444,688 shares. Daruma Management Limited Liability Company invested in 4.04% or 747,221 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated reported 2,964 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 5,575 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 508,912 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 6,878 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 3.03M shares. Citigroup Inc holds 6,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 4,856 shares. 151,770 are held by Dafna Capital Limited. C Wide Grp Inc Holdg A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 136,142 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ:AERI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharma has $105 highest and $5200 lowest target. $71.44’s average target is 205.04% above currents $23.42 stock price. Aerie Pharma had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 1. The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Mizuho. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, February 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AERI in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. Foresite Capital Management II – LLC bought $1.08M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset accumulated 4,499 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.24% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 22,411 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd. Qci Asset Management Incorporated reported 61 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,583 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Company owns 23,540 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0.31% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Clark Cap Management Group has invested 0.9% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh owns 0.21% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 170,968 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs Corporation owns 1.42% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 25,364 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 17 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Management. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Il reported 0.59% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.