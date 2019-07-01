Union Bankshares Lifted Its Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) as Stock Price Rose; Hcp (HCP) Holder Real Estate Management Services Has Cut Holding

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $129.49. About 1.08M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 137,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 436,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 1.40 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $205.53 million for 18.19 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,549 are held by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability. V3 Capital Mgmt LP reported 750,500 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability invested in 20,023 shares. 37,350 were accumulated by Gsa Prns Llp. Manufacturers Life Communication The holds 0.02% or 464,601 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company owns 282 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 42,961 shares. Adelante Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.86 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.27% or 151,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0% stake. Northern Corp owns 0.07% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 8.54 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 403,474 shares. Monetary Group holds 200 shares.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “HCP Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCP, Inc.: Maybe It’s Not A Dividend Aristocrat, But It’s Sure Set Up Like One – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is HCP, Inc.’s (NYSE:HCP) ROE Of 17% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. On Wednesday, April 24 the insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,022 shares to 112,209 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,303 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Highs For Apartment REIT Stocks Show Investor Confidence – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simon Property Group: Sticking With Quality – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Stock News: 8.25% Series A Preferred Stock â€” Full Redemption; 7.875% Series B Preferred Stock â€” 100307 Shares Issued; 9000000 Share ATM; 2500000 Share DRIP; Common Stock â€” Expected July 2019 $0.17 Per Share Dividend Rate; 375000 Shares Repurchased – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H And Communication has 2.18% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 516,188 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 7,448 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Covington Mgmt invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Suntrust Banks Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 402,558 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 4.91M shares. Strs Ohio reported 232,586 shares. Madison Invest Incorporated has invested 0.75% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Raymond James Finance holds 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 115,878 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 1.79 million shares stake. Cohen Klingenstein Lc stated it has 69,977 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Cap Advisers Lc invested in 123,258 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 93,932 shares. Miller Howard Inc New York reported 2.01% stake.