Union Bankshares Increases Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM); Realty Income (O) Holder First National Trust Co Increased Position by $535,163

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 3.98 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 7,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 54,680 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 47,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75.45. About 889,090 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 9,600 shares to 66,553 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,320 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,503 shares to 90,018 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,364 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.